TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FMC worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

