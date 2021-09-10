TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,050 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Littelfuse worth $58,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $273.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

