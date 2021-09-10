TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of i3 Verticals worth $35,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.04 million, a PE ratio of -80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.