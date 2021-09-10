TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Apollo Global Management worth $53,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

