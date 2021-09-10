TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of InnovAge worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $15.23 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

