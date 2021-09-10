TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $36.74 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,110 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $31,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $203,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

