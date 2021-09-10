TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $43.98 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,050 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Focus Financial Partners worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

