TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $44.49 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $44,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

