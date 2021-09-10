TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $46.19 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Wingstop worth $46,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WING stock opened at $180.64 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

