TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $50.56 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Coupa Software worth $50,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

