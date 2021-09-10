TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $58.02 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,550 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of 2U worth $58,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

