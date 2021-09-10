TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $61.62 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,925 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Callaway Golf worth $61,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

