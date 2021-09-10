TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $44,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $367.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.22 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

