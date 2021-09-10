TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Visteon worth $39,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter worth $258,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $102.07 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

