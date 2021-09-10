TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,250 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Silk Road Medical worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,536 shares of company stock worth $4,417,210. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.