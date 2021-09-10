TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 435,270 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Proto Labs worth $61,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Proto Labs by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

