TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 852,600 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 3.80% of OneSpaWorld worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.56. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

