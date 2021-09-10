TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,945 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $61,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

