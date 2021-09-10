TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,210,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hubbell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

