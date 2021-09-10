TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of GFL Environmental worth $47,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

