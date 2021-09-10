TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of PTC Therapeutics worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

