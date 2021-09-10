TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,890 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Sunnova Energy International worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

