TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 109,179 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,179 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Centene worth $57,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

