TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 118,585 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,585 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of The Simply Good Foods worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.