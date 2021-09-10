TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 171,465 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,465 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Clean Harbors worth $36,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

