TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of AMETEK worth $59,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

