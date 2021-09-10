TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 205,925 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205,925 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CSL opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.