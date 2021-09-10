TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 213,570 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,570 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $44,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $31,495,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.66 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

