TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 218,480 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,480 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Sprout Social worth $34,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

