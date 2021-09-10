TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,300 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bentley Systems worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

