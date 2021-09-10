TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 31,300 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of NanoString Technologies worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,803 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

