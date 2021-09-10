TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 315,080 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,080 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

