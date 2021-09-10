TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $49.46 Million Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,998,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,456,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

