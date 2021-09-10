TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$139.59 and last traded at C$139.61. Approximately 38,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 113,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.26.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

