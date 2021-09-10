Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Up 0.9%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

