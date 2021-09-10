TopBidder (BID) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,001.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. TopBidder has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4,001.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00158772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043524 BTC.

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,701 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

