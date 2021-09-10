Tornado Trading Down 14.7% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $370,977.68 and $427.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $61.83 or 0.00133598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00188909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.86 or 0.07350560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.80 or 1.00197606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00874991 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

