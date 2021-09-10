Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. Torrid has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.