Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5429 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $29.57 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

