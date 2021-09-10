Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 31,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the average daily volume of 4,648 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,858. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

