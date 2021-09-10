Traders Purchase Large Volume of Columbia Sportswear Call Options (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,752% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

