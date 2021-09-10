TradeStars Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $169,574.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00183882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.05 or 1.00021825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.49 or 0.07082487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.00853761 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

