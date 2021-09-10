Trading S.A. Ares Sells 2,400 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 1,465,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,261. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Precigen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.