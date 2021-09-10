Tranche Finance Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $39,476.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.