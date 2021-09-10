Tranchess 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.02 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00007129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $57.01 million and $13.02 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,455.08 or 0.99976004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00082355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,590,730 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

