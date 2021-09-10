Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Down 1.2%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $4.15. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Transphorm alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $168.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

About Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.