Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

