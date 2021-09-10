Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

TNL opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

