TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $647,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 97.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $488,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

