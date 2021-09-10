Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

